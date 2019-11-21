Group celebrates graduation from drug court

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of men and women are celebrating a big accomplishment. Five people graduated from Drug Court. The program is an alternative for people with drug abuse cases instead of jail or prison.

One graduate said it was the chance he needed.

“I drank a lot, partied a lot,” said James Bloodworth, Jr. “I just got into a dark spot, and just got into it with someone and I got hit with this case. If it wasn’t for Judge Ford giving me a chance instead of sending me to prison, I don’t know where I’d be right now.

Bloodworth has plans to go to Parkland College in the spring to study to be an addiction counselor.

This was the program’s 41st graduation.