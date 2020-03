ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Nothing brings back nostalgic memories like a game of whiffle ball with friends, but one game had higher stakes than just a friendly match.

Ten players led by an Arcola graduate broke the Guinness World Record for the longest whiffle ball game.

The time to beat was 26 and a half hours. 27 hours later and they now hold the new title.

The team was allowed a five minute break for every hour completed.

They broke the record around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.