Group asks for long-term care residents to have rights after getting COVID-19 vaccine

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As more long-term care residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, one group is looking into how they can see their loved ones after months of being apart.

The Illinois Caregivers for Compromise said IDPH’s Compassionate Caregivers guidance and Essential Caregivers guidance was a start. However, they said there is still a long way to go. “The majority of facilities in Illinois are doing everything in [their] power to still keep family members out,” said officials.

The group said they feel it would be safe and reasonable to allow any resident that gets their full set of COVID-19 vaccines the right to leave the facility with their family or friends. It is suggested they should be able to do that without restrictions or the need to be put in quarantine when they return. “This would help limit the risk of exposure to residents that have chose not to take the vaccine while restoring some of the rights of those who have been vaccinated.”