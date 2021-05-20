Groundbreaking set Thursday for new Martens Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is breaking ground Thursday afternoon at the site of the new Martens Center at Human Kinetics Park.

Several park officials will speak at the groundbreaking event, in addition to staff members of the Don Meyer Boys & Girls Club — a major partner of the facility.

The district says the state-of-the-art facilities will house several amenities for people of all ages. There, it says people can “experience life-changing opportunities.”

It will be located at 1501 N. Market Street.

Features include a gym, a walking or running track, a kitchen and café, a fitness center, a stage, multipurpose rooms, and safe room for storms. Outside park amenities will feature a multipurpose field, a soccer field, community gardens, and walking path.

Families living nearby seeking places to play and be active during park construction can visit Hazel Park, Beardsley Park, or the newly remodeled Bristol Park.

