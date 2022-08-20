MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)– A new dog park is coming to Mattoon! The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic.

The Dog Park Advisory Committee members started fundraising and writing a grant in hopes of developing a facility in 2019.

The City offered to provide the space to develop the Roundhouse Complex, at a lower cost than the original $300,000 budget for the park. This space was used in the past by the Mattoon Soccer Club and other sports groups.

The soccer club is practicing at the former Columbian Elementary School lot near Mattoon High School. They have requested help from the city to get a new game field.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park will take place at 11:30 a.m. on October 8.