Grocery stores see surge in delivery and pick-up services

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Grocery delivery and pick-up services are seeing a surge in orders.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control urged people to stay home, if possible, to avoid potential coronavirus contamination.

Employees at Harvest Market said they are feeling the heat. They are not only getting more orders, but also much larger ones. Many are around three times larger than a typical order. They are also seeing more people inside their store, specifically buying cleaning supplies, toilet paper and wipes.

If you are choosing to self-quarantine, Harvest Market employees said they want to make sure people are able to get what they need while staying home. “With everything that is going on, we wanna have that option for people. So, if you wanna come and get it, pick it up, we definitely have that,” said Donna Wright, Harvest Market Operations & Hiring Manager. “We have a side door at the store that people don’t have to come in. They just pull up at the side door, we put it in your trunk, and then you drive off.”

It is important to remember, stores are running out of things quickly. If you place an order with Harvest Market for something and they are out of it, they will text you and let you know if there is an option for a different product. Officials said it is important to answer that text as quickly as you can, otherwise there will be a hold-up on your order.

There are a few different options when it comes to delivery. People can choose online to either have the driver wait for them to answer the door and bring them inside or they can leave the groceries on their porch.

Other grocery stores also offer delivery. Those include Walmart, Target and Schnucks. Some have a price attached while others are free. There is a $30 minimum purchase for all Walmart grocery orders and pickup is always free. Harvest Market pickup is $3.99 and delivery price depends on where you live.