DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One local food store chain is saying thank you to its employees.

Hourly front line workers at Kroger will be receiving a special ‘Thank you pay’ bonus for their helping to maintain clean and safe stores during the pandemic. Qualified full-time employees will receive $400 and qualified part-time associates will receive $200.

The company has also decided to extend their COVID-19 emergency leave, which paid employees directly affected by the virus.