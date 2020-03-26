Grocery chain installs checkout aisle barriers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Grocery stores are open under the Governor’s essential businesses list, but one supermarket chain is working to stop the spread of germs while still serving customers.

County Markets started installing plexiglass at all their checkout aisles. It acts as a barrier between cashiers and customers. Officials with Nieman Foods say it will allow people to safely purchase their essentials while still getting good customer service.

“It’s necessary to keep our staff safe and our customers safe as well. There’s not six feet in between the cashiers and the customers, so we decided to put these up in case somebody coughs [or] sneezes,” says County Market employee Misty Vassar.

Managers say plexiglass should be up at all their locations by the end of Wednesday, March 25.