PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a six-week-long grief support group starting soon in Paris.

Horizon Health will offer grief support on Wednesdays starting October 12. The group runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. until November 16.

Sessions will be held at the Senior Care, 745 East Court Street, on the Horizon Health main campus.

“The goal is to provide a ‘safe haven’ for attendees to express their feelings and receive support from grief specialists and group members,” organizers said.

The group will provide emotional support and practical ways to cope that promote healing. Lisa Brinkerhoff, a licensed clinical social worker at Senior Care, and April Ridgley, social services case manager at Horizon Health, will be the group facilitators.

The group is free and open to anyone 18 and older. Anything discussed during sessions is to remain confidential.

Organizers said registration is required and space is limited. People can call 217-466-4170 to register.