SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual grief camp for children takes place on Sunday.

“The death of a loved one is hard on all of us, especially children. Grief is a unique experience for each person. Kids can experience a range of emotions, including sadness, shock, disbelief, anger, and guilt.” said the event organizers.

The Staab Funeral home, located at 4965 South Second Street, will host this event from 12-4 p.m.

Licensed therapists are leading the event. Organizers said the Kids Good Grief Camp has a variety of activities.

Children can plant a tree, create an art project, and engage in exercises designed to help them grieve healthily. The kids will also share their stories to help lessen the sense of isolation.

The event is open to 6-12-year-olds. The cost is $10, with scholarships available.

To register, call 217-247-4421 or visit their website, www.kidsgoodgriefcamp.com.