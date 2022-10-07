DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider.

Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services.

Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over 1,700 destinations in Greyhound’s national network, including Chicago and St. Louis. Officials said Springfield visitors will find this new station convenient as it is less than a mile from the Bank of Springfield Convention Center.

Adam Manlove, Greyhound’s Regional Vice President, said Greyhound makes transportation easier by setting multiple travel modes.

“We are thankful for our partnership with SMTD,” Manlove said. “We are excited to combine our visions to create a more convenient travel experience for Springfield citizens and visitors.”

Officials said the SMTD Transfer Center plans to have Amtrak join by 2025. As the Springfield Sangamon County Transportation Center is scheduled to be built in 2025, the SMTD Transfer Center will serve as one of Springfield’s primary transportation hubs.

Steve Schoeffel, SMTD Managing Director, said Greyhound passengers will find it easier to access Springfield with the SMTD system and can enjoy services and businesses around the station.

“SMTD is always working to improve transportation access for our community,” Schoeffel said. “This partnership with Greyhound will be an exciting addition to the options that will be available at the new hub.”

Tickets are available only online for this e-ticketing location. Fare and schedule information can be found on Greyhound’s website and mobile app.