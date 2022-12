CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One westbound lane on Green St. in Champaign is closed temporarily this week.

The lane closure, between Randolph St. and State St., is in order to repair a leaking water valve.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure. The lane is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 16.

The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.