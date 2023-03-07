CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one eastbound lane of Green Street will be closed beginning Thursday.

The closure is between Prairie Street and State Street. The city said westbound traffic will be maintained, but eastbound traffic will be detoured around the construction. Access will be maintained to all local properties.

Officials said the closure is so sanitary sewer service at the 300 block of W. Green St. can be repaired.

The lane is scheduled to reopen on March 15, weather permitting. The city appreciates the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourages caution for everyone traveling through work zones.