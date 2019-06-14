Graphic details revealed in wire recording evidence

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Day three of Brendt Christensen’s trial included evidence caught over wire recordings, including more brutal details of what he did to YingYing Zhang. FBI Special Agent Andrew Huckstadt testified Christensen’s then-girlfriend Terra Bullis wore the wire and captured nine conversations between the two of them.

The details described below are graphic.

Christensen said during one conversation, “nobody knows what happened, except for me,” and during another, he described Zhang as ‘valiant,’ and said, “She fought more than anyone else I’ve ever met.”

He also said Zhang was stronger than any victim he’s ever had, and said, “YingYing is the only person that has produced evidence that lead back to me. Number 13. I’ve been at this since I was 19.”

More captured conversations also have Christensen describing what he did to Zhang. He told Bullis he choked her to death for ten minutes. He also described how he struck Zhang: “I got the bat and I hit her on the head as hard as I could and it broke her head open. At that point I didn’t know if she was dead or not so I had a knife and I stabbed her in the neck and she grabbed for it.” He then said he chopped her head off.

Christensen also told Bullis he’s “apparently very good at this,” and made it clear to her Zhang would never be found, saying she was gone.

He also compared himself to Ted Bundy, and said he may be the most successful serial killer in 30 years.