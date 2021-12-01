Grants open for organizations working to end gun violence

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – $60,000 is how much was raised during WCIA 3’s Day of Giving.

“We are exhausted, but riding a high. We’re very honored that the community came forward once again, and contributed in such a huge way,” Beverley Baker, the Chief Impact Officer for United Way of Champaign County, said.

She said they weren’t sure they would surpass the $30,000, but they were optimistic.

“We were very hopeful that we would exceed the goal. Understanding the generosity of this community and the topic, the issue that we were focused on. Knowing that’s impacting so many people throughout Central Illinois,” she said.

6 organizations have already been chosen to receive the first $30,000 raised. Those are Goal Getters, First String, Midnight Basketball, Dream Girls, Shop with a Cop and Crimestoppers.

Now, United Way has the tough job of choosing the organizations to get the next 30,000.

Baker said they will continue to focus on groups working to end violence in the community.

“The gun violence in our community is complex, and there’s not one simple fix, or one simple answer. So, by engaging in these grants, the ones that were awarded, and the ones that are yet to come through this process, is a way of digging in deeper into the issue in the community,” she said.

Baker said each of the six groups chosen will get about $5,000 each. She said if you didn’t get a chance to donate, you still can. And if you’re an organization who wants to apply for a grant. that application is open right now. You can find both things on their website here.