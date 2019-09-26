Grants help inmates get proper treatment

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two grants worth $750,000 will be instrumental in helping people with mental health and substance abuse issues who are often arrested and jailed for minor offenses.

The funds, from the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program and the Safety and Justice Challenge Innovation Fund, are for the Sangamon County Court Services. Jail and prison staff might not necessarily be trained to manage the needs of a population with these specific disorders, so the grants focus on diverting those individuals from jail to more appropriate services while holding them accountable for any possible illegal activity.

The U.S. Department of Justice/Bureau for Justice Assistance funded the three-year grant study. Staff from the SIU School of Medicine were involved in accessing the funds for the project.

“Our goal is to create a dedicated space for individuals who are struggling with mental health and/or substance use disorder, and get them better treatment without a trip to the emergency room or jail,” said Tracey Smith, DNP, executive director of the Office of Community Initiatives and Complex Care at SIU SOM and the director of population health integration at SIU Medicine’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.