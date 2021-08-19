Grant provides free laptops to Paris students

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Access to technology became easier for students in Paris, Ill. thanks to a grant that provided all Dist. 95 students with a brand new laptop.

Laptops are available for any student in the district in preschool through 12th grade. Parents must fill out required paperwork and turn it in to receive the laptops.

Students at Memorial and Wenz Elementary, as well as Mayo Middle School received their laptops Wednesday night. Paris High School students may pick their laptops up from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at 300 South Eads.