Grant program deadline extended

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has announced that the application deadline for the Public Museum Capital Grants Program will be extended until May 29.

The program allows funding for the public museums in Illinois to improve facilities and develop new exhibits.

A total of $25 million in funding from the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital program is available for public museum capital grants for Fiscal Year 2020. Grant awards for qualifying projects can range from $25,000 to a maximum of $750,000.