DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department is hoping to bring in new recruits and better equipment.

They just bought a new aerial truck for less than expected. Now they’re looking to get more people to put it to use and a new grant can be an answer to that.

The new truck is expected to come sometime next year; but since it’s still being made, the department is looking to use ARPA money for additional features.

In the meantime, they plan to use a three-year federal SAFER grant to get fully staffed. The grant could be worth $2.1 million if it’s approved. The money will cover the salaries of the additional firefighters needed over the three years.

Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said this money will help the department cut down on overtime. If they get it, they can expect the new additions near the end of the summer, and it would come just in time for the new casino.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to have the firefighters here and work for the city of Danville and not having those big gaps of nobody on shift,” said Marcott, “which causes that overtime and things like that. So, it’ll give our firefighter a break from that, and it’ll provide better service as a whole to the city from the day to day.”

They’re looking to hire six new firefighters with the new money. Now, they have 45 when fully staffed. Marcott said 51 people will give them a needed buffer.