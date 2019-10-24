Grant helps students cover tuition and fees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A multi-million dollar grant is helping underserved college students get jobs.

Parkland College was one of 15 colleges picked to receive the grant. The money will give tuition and fee waivers to for people who are eligible. Those include minorities, people who receive SNAP, people who have been to jail and more.

“This initiative has such potential to do great things for this community,” said Tom Ramage, Parkland College President. “It is the largest one year competitive grant that this college, I think, has ever received.”

Students can pick from 22 degrees or certification programs at Parkland . Those include four technical career options, construction and manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and business, and IT Services.