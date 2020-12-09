Grant helps organization tackle racial equity, racism

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two organizations have big plans for a grant they received from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Both the United Way of Champaign County and Urbana Neighborhood Connections announced they received the Healing Illinois Grant during Tuesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting. The grant is meant to be used as a way of building racial healing and equity in communities.

The United Way received $108,900 to help lay the ground work for continued racial equity work, and to re-grant to partners serving McLean, Livingston, Vermilion, Iroquois and Ford counties. The organization also announced they will participate in a 21 week equity challenge starting in January around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and will last through June. The challenge is statewide, and they will be working with other United Ways in Illinois on guided discussions.

United Way also handed out five grants totaling $15,000 for projects focused on racial healing. They said they had 28 applications come in, and are now looking for more funding for those ideas. They said more information for granting awards will be coming after the holidays.

Urbana Neighborhood Connections will use the $15,000 they received from the Healing Illinois grant to expand H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Evolve) groups, and to form H.O.P. E. Challenge: Racism, Reactions and Recovery Initiative. The plan is for focus groups to dedicate six weeks on three different phases to discuss racism and current happenings, and how to turn it into a city-wide theme on human kindness.

The organization said they expect to begin the focus groups soon.