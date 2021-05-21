Grant funding frozen in one county

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) —

Grant funding is going to be frozen for a few days, so people will have to wait until next week if they want to change terms for a grant in Champaign County.

The county auditor says the overdue 2019 audit will be completed by June first, but he hopes it will be sooner.

“There’s the minor inconvenience of somebody wanting to change the terms of the grant, say to buy a couple vehicles, they need to get permission, they just need to wait another week to get that because of the status,” George Danos, Champaign County Auditor, said.

As for any impact to your wallet, the auditor says it should have no impact on you.