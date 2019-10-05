Grant awarded to emergency management

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A grant of more than $600,000 has been awarded to The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

This grant focuses on the enhancement of the state’s emergency response capabilities when dealing with hazardous materials related transportation incidents.

The purpose of a Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness (HMEP) grant is to protect against the risks to life, property, and the environment that are possible when transporting hazardous material in intrastate, interstate, and foreign commerce.

These funds will help IEMA and its sub-applicants perform hazardous materials response duties and aid in the development and improvement of emergency plans for local communities.

It also provides training for emergency responders to help communities prepare for a potential hazardous materials transportation incident.