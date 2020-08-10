Grant allows for school district to add plexiglass shields to classrooms

MONTICELLO, Ill (WCIA)- Apex clean energy has given out its fourth round of grants within Piatt County. This year the money went to Willow Tree Missions and the Monticello school district. The grant is given to groups that provide for the community. Willow Tree plans to use the grant for their S.O.S fund, which helps victims of domestic abuse.

Monticello school district superintendent Vic Zimmerman says the money will let them install plexiglass shields. “The students and everybody will still need to wear masks but they’ll be able to be much closer than they would in a typical classroom, so we’ll probably use a portion of the dollars from the Apex grant on the plexiglass dividers and then the remainder on additional PPE and safety gear,” said Zimmerman. Apex awards the money on a quarterly basis through its community grant program.