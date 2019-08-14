Grandstand sales break fair record

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Just five days into festivities, the Illinois State Fair has set a record for grandstand revenue. As of close of Wednesday morning, grandstand ticket revenue stands at $2,125,475, breaking the all-time record of $2,082,078 set in 2016.

“Illinoisans from all over are coming together to celebrate everything that makes our state so special,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The energy and excitement this year is amazing to see and I’m thrilled that so many families could join us for what is now a record-breaking fair.”

“We’re thrilled at the excitement we’re seeing across the fair this year as Illinoisans take part in all of the entertainment and activities we have to offer,” said State Fair Manager, Kevin Gordon. “With more fair to come and several great acts yet to take the stage, there’s no doubt our numbers will continue to grow.”

On top of setting the record for ticket revenue, this year’s grandstand is within reach of the record 59,023 tickets sold in 2017.