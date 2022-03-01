SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair announced on Tuesday the first six musical artists who will perform at the Fair’s Grandstand stage.

Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt will kick off the Fair’s first weekend on Friday, August 12. Two days later, Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling duo in country music, will take the stage.

TLC and Shaggy, the best-selling American girl group of all time, will perform on Aug. 17, with CMA award-winner Jon Pardi performing the following night.

The final weekend of the Fair will feature hard rock band Disturbed and Sammy Hager & The Circle.

“We are very excited to bring this many talented artists to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. “Our number one goal is to have something for everyone’s musical taste, and I feel like we are well on our way to accomplishing that goal with several nights still to announce.”

Tickets for all concerts will go on sale on March 11 through Ticketmaster.