Grand opening for range

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Many archery shops in Illinois have been closing this year, but one couple wanted to change that by offering a new service model for archery.

Gary Rigney is a Retired Professional Archer, 14XNational Champion and Kim Rigney is the head coach, Northern National Outreach Coordinator, Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) & USA Archery certified Coach.

Many ranges are over 40 miles away, so they found a perfect space for the new indoor range which will be located in Chatham.

“We felt it was important to continue to provide a supportive and positive environment for the community we have served for the past several years,” says Kim Rigney, president and head coach at Rigney’s School of Archery (RSA).

RSA, established in 2013, has worked with thousands taking their first shots, coached the 2018 Illinois State Championship Middle School Team, and celebrated ethical hunts with many youth and adults.

Kim goes on to say, “we have been amazed by the changes seen in the lives of our archery students and families as they spend time learning how to ‘do life together’; confidence, self-control, perseverance, and patience with others are all great life-skills. God continues to inspire and provide for this crazy adventure of ours!”

Gary Rigney, head technician and team coach said, “we are just doing our best to pass on our passion for archery.”

Participants who attend the grand opening will get to meet the staff, tour the facility, learn about the RSA community, try their hand at a first shot and interact with award-winning archers from Illinois.

This new indoor range provides services related to full-service bow repair, certified archery instruction, bow storage lockers, and an all-access range pass.

Rigney’s School of Archery – Indoor Range

November 2 & 3, Noon – 5 p.m.

10041 Palm Road

Chatham IL