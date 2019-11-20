Grand jury indicts man for hate crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A grand jury indicted a man charged of a hate crime.

Eric Pippen, 49, is also charged with armed violence, aggravated battery, and threatening a public official. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

Police were called to 16th and Ash on Thursday, November 14. Police said Pippen threatened the victim and used racial slurs. When police arrived, they said he used racial slurs against one of the officers and said he was going to “kill him and beat him.” Reports said Pippen spat on the officers when they tried to arrest him. Police said they found brass knuckles on him.