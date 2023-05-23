SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair announced that Grammy-winning singer-songwriter-musician Alanis Morissette will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Sunday, August 13.

Since 1995, Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music, fair officials said. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned critical praise including 14 Canadian Juno Awards, 7 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe nominations, and a BRIT Award.

Morissette has sold over 75 million albums worldwide. Her debut album “Jagged Little Pill” was followed by nine more eclectic and critically acclaimed albums, all of which continue to influence and inspire fans and fellow artists alike.

Her artistic impact can also be seen via “Jagged Little Pill, the Musical,” which made its Broadway debut in December 2019, fair officials reported. The show was nominated for 15 Tony Awards with two wins and continues to tour globally. In 2021, her 25 years of Jagged Little Pill tour became the number one female-fronted tour and one of the top worldwide tours, selling over 500,000 tickets.

“We are excited to welcome Alanis Morissette to the Illinois State Fair for the first time,” said state fair manager Rebecca Clark. “Her album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ was a defining music achievement for my generation and over 25 years later, you still hear ‘You Oughta Know’ or ‘Ironic’ on the radio.”

Outside of her music career, officials said Morissette is an avid supporter of female empowerment alongside spiritual, psychological, and physical wellness. The fair said Morissette was awarded the Global Tolerance Award by the Friends of the United Nations in 2001 for her contributions to promoting tolerance through the arts.

Ticket sales for Morissette’s performance go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, fair officials reported. Tickets range from $85-150.

The state fair previously announced other acts slated to perform at this year’s fair, including Old Dominion, REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge, Maren Morris, Nelly and Ashanti, and Tim McGraw.

Tickets for all other announced shows are on sale via Ticketmaster. The fair said a $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

More information about this year’s Illinois State Fair from Aug. 10-20 can be found online.