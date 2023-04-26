CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District announced that four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will perform at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The park district said the performance will feature an arrangement of Lovett’s standards and songs from his critically acclaimed 2022 album titled “12th of June.”

Officials said Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career spanning 14 albums. They said when performing with either his acoustic group or large band, his live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend’s deep talents but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, park officials said Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Aside from four Grammy Awards, Lovett earned the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician, and is a member of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Officials said reserved seating tickets range from $55-95 in addition to a per-ticket processing fee of $5.50-$9.50. The pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. online and in-person.

The park district previously announced that 6-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Grant will perform at the Virginia Theatre on Oct. 12. Other artists scheduled to perform at the Virginia Theatre this year include jazz musician Pat Metheny, music icons Three Dog Night, and western group Asleep at the Wheel.

More information about other upcoming events at the Virginia Theatre can be found on their website.