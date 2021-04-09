Grammy award-winning artist Mýa coming to Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District has added another artist to the line up of their Ginuwine concert on August 21.

In a news release, park district officials said Grammy award-winning artist Mýa is coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. She will join the headliner act Ginuwine along with special guest Chingy.

“We are thrilled to add Mýa to the lineup of this show,” said Devon General Manger Mike Wilcott. “It is something we’ve been working to get done since 2020 and are beyond excited to see her join these other talented artists on our stage.”

Tickets are available online, by calling the park district at (217) 422-5911, or in-person at 620 East Riverside Avenue. Officials said those who had purchased tickets for the Ginuwine concert will also have access to the Mýa performance.

Ticket prices include:

General Admission Pit – $45

Handicapped/ADA Seating & ADA Companion Seating – $40

General Admission Lawn – $22

Reserved Parking – $5

“IDPH, CDC and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.”