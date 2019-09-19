Grain bin safety

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– You will soon see more farm equipment on the road as farmers start to harvest. Police always send out warnings this time of year for drivers to be safe but experts also have a specific warning for farmers themselves.

Elkhart Grain Company is expecting to handle several million bushels of crops in the upcoming harvest season but with heavy rains this past spring and summer, CEO Paul Crombie said the yield will be different this year.

“The last few years have been really good growing conditions and most of the grain has dried down in the field for the farmers. This year, we think a lot of the grain will come in across our scale quite wet,” Crombie said.

That is why the state’s Department of Labor is warning farmers to be safe around bins and silos as they fill them with product.

“Tragedy often happens when the grain bins are energized and it causes the grain to flow, which then creates really a quicksand-like condition,” Mike Matulis, the department’s public information officer. “Within just a matter of literally seconds- you maybe have like three or four or five seconds-to get out of there before it starts sucking you down and within 30 seconds, you’re going to be engulfed.”

This doesn’t happen often in Illinois, there were only two reports of someone being trapped last year. The people got out safely, but the situation can be deadly. Crombie said he and his staff work hard to avoid ever having to go in there.

“Most of our equipment here at our company, allows for grain to be taken out of the bin without an employee ever getting inside the bin and that’s obviously the safest for us,” said Crombie.

Due to all the moisture this year, farmers are anticipating harvest season to kick in early October.