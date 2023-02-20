ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is encouraging Illinois farmers to recognize Grain Bin Safety Week between Feb. 19-25 to review many safety practices while working in and around grain bins.

In a joint statement, IDOA and OSFM said that according to researchers at Purdue University more than 900 cases of grain engulfment have been reported with a 62% fatality rate in the past 50 years ending in 2010. Additionally, at least 26 U.S. workers were killed in grain engulfment accidents in 2010, the highest number on record.

According to their statement, suffocation from engulfment is the leading cause of death in grain bins. Adding that it only takes 4 seconds for a full-grown adult to sink to their knees in flowing grain and 20 seconds to be completely buried in flowing grain.

“Often times we become complacent when doing tasks we have done a thousand times and for farmers that often means working in and around grain bins,” said IDOA Director, Jerry Costello II. “Unfortunately, problems involving flowing grain can snowball quickly. That’s why it’s important to set aside time to go over safety measures, to prepare farmers for a potential grain bin emergency.”

U of I Extension suggests to everyone, including farmers to not enter a grain bin whenever possible. If you must enter the bin, all farm owners or operators should:

Break up crusted grain from the outside of the bin with a long pole. When using a pole, check to see that it doesn’t come into contact with electric lines.

Wear a harness attached to a properly secured rope.

Stay near the outer wall of the bin and keep walking if the grain should start to flow. Get to the bin ladder or safety rope as quickly as possible.

Have preferably two people outside the bin who can help if you become entrapped. These people should be trained in rescue procedures and should know and follow safety procedures for entering a confined space.

Anyone working in a grain bin, especially for the purpose of cleaning the bin, should wear an appropriate dust filter or filter respirator as dust may cause breathing difficulties.

Stay out of grain bins, wagons, and grain trucks when unloading equipment is running.

Remember to shut off the power to augers and fans inside the bin.

Lock out any unloading equipment before you enter a bin to prevent someone from unintentionally starting the equipment while you are in the bin.

Children should not be allowed to play in or around grain bins, wagons, or truck beds.

Ladders should be installed inside grain bins to use for an emergency exit. Ladders are easier to locate inside a dusty bin if there are brightly painted stripes just above or behind the ladder.

“Departments across the state continually train for these types of responses and continue to apply for grants to receive special tools and devices to help with these rescues,” said acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson. “In rural areas of Illinois, response times are increased due to the remote nature of these grain bins, which makes it extremely important that farmers follow proper safety measures and don’t take any unnecessary risks.”

IDOA and OSFA said workers are required to attend training in order to utilize the best practices while working in and around grain bins. Several training resources include the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois, the Grain Handling and Safety Council, and the U of I Extension.