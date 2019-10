TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) -- An Indiana state trooper has died after a single vehicle crash. It happened about 10:30 pm, Friday when Trooper Peter Stephan was responding to assist another trooper.

The vehicle Stephan was driving failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, rolled and struck a utility pole. The 27-year old is survived by a wife and 6-month old daughter. He'd served the Indiana State Police Department for four years.