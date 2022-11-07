RANKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The side of a Cissna Park Co-op grain bin broke in Rankin on Monday, causing corn to visibly spill out of the bottom.

Rankin Fire Department was on scene at the 100 block of Main St. for several hours.

Power was turned off at the grain elevator and two homes near it. A firefighter said the occupants of the homes were evacuated.

Secretary of State Police were also on scene.

Cissna Park Co-op Grain and Feed Rankin Branch said they have no comment on the broken grain bin at this time.

This is a developing story.