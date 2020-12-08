Grace the Shark takes on ‘Christmas Vaction’

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Here’s a bright spot you can’t miss out of Coles County. A handmade 16-foot great white shark Christmas display.

Grace the Shark in Charleston dresses up for special events and holidays. This year – the inspiration was the movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’

In the past, creator Pat Goodwin has used a campfire and a red truck Christmas display.

One family who visited said they love how creative it is.

“We try to do things that are COVID-friendly during the holidays so we can get out and we’re not super affected by it,” says Mahomet-resident Sandra Lovett. “So, when we found Grace, we figured it was a great photo opportunity.”

If you would like to visit her, Grace is located at 5667 North County Road 1200 E.

