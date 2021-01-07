Governors send letter to federal government asking for release of reserved COVID-19 vaccines

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker joined three other Midwest governors in demanding the federal government to start immediately distributing reserved COVID-19 vaccines to states.

In a news release, the governor’s office said Pritzker joins the governors of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, among others, in the demand. “In each of our states, vaccine delivery has been much slower than we anticipated, so it is imperative that the federal government distribute the vaccines it is holding on reserve. These vaccines will save millions of Americans from the unnecessary danger and hardship of contracting COVID-19,” said the governor. “Up to now, this vaccine has only been offered to a very specific group of people at very specific locations. Our states are ready to work alongside the federal government to expand vaccine distribution so that we can protect the wellbeing of all our residents, families, small businesses and our economy.”

The governor’s office said that according to publicly reported information, the federal government has more than 50 percent of produced vaccines being held back by the presidential administration. They said the reason for the hold-back is unknown at this time.