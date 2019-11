ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state could see the most expensive governor’s race in U.S. history.

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzer are still two months away from the big election. Combined, the men spent more than $132 million in the March primary alone.

They’re expected to break the record of $280 million spent in California’s 2010 gubernatorial race.

Expect to see more TV ads, plus both campaigns going door-to-door.