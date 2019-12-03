Governor’s Mansion open for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The trees are up and halls are decked at the Governor’s Mansion, and you’re invited to see the decor.

Families can stop by the mansion for the first open house on Saturday, December 7 to see the decorations, but the gates for the front courtyard will open on Wednesday, December 4. This year there is a 30 foot Christmas tree outside the building, and a 20 foot one inside. Another tree decorated to honor the state’s first responders is on the second level of the library. It will be dedicated to Illinois firefighters, police officers, and military members who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.

Besides the trees, a gingerbread village is also on display. It was created by women in Logan Correctional Center’s Baking Apprenticeship Program.

“We want families to feel welcome at the Governor’s Mansion, and we hope visitors will take a moment to spread the holiday cheer far and wide,” said First Lady MK Pritzker. “Our vision was to make sure the mansion reflects the broad diversity of all our people, from the First Responder Tree to the festive decorations made by women at Decatur and Logan Correctional Centers, the holidays are a time for hope and gratitude.”

The Illinois Governor’s Mansion Association is also raising money for the USO of Illinois this holiday season, an organization that’s helped more than 326,000 active duty military personnel and their families since 1941 throughout the state. Money donated to the Association until the end of the month will be used to buy items to donate to USO.

Families will be able to visit on the following days and times: