Governor’s address on coronavirus

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker and City of Chicago officials addressed regulations to prevent further exposure of the coronavirus.

The State and City are mandating all large-scale events with more than 1,000 people be cancelled for the next 30 days. Additionally, Pritzker said community events with 250 people or more should be cancelled or postponed until May 1. This includes personal or social events. He said residents should “use good judgement about canceling events in their own communities.” For events with less than 250 people, organizers should consider who is likely to attend and if it includes vulnerable populations, “strongly consider canceling.”

The governor addressed major sporting events with large crowds. He said those events should be cancelled until May 1. This would include school and college events as well as major league sporting events. Pritzker said he talked with the owners off all major sports teams in Illinois and “they are in full support of these measures to protect the health of their fans and will cancel all games until May 1.”

When it comes to schools, City of Chicago and state officials said they do not recommend cancelling classes. While they will stay open, local jurisdictions should develop their own guidance. State officials do recommend schools not to hold large assemblies, including sporting events with more than 250 people.

State officials are also focusing efforts on those most vulnerable to severe illness, like the elderly and immunocompromised. People who fall under these categories should take precautions when attending gatherings of any size and avoid exposure to large groups when possible. New state-implemented procedures and guidelines are restricting visitors at state-operated long-term care facilities. State officials are also working with private nursing home and assisted living associations on adopting similar guidelines.

When it comes to government offices, the Office of the Governor will remain open and continue to serve people of Illinois during this time. The James R. Thompson Center will be closed to “people who do not have business with the state in the building for the foreseeable future, beginning Monday.”

Businesses and workplaces are encouraged to take advantage of teleworking capabilities. Pritzker said any workplace that can have employees work remotely should “consider doing so immediately.” Businesses who cannot make this happen are encouraged to take precautions to keep workers safe. This includes:

Reminding staff to stay home when sick or with a fever

Consider a plan for teleworking where possible

Remaining flexible on leave policies

Promoting mitigation approaches like hand washing, cleaning and offering hand sanitizer

Elections will proceed on March 17. Local jurisdictions are encouraged to expand hours for early voting over the weekend to reduce the number of people voting on Election Day. Voters who have not already submitted a vote by mail application can pick up a vote-by-mail ballot through Monday at their local election office.