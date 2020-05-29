Governor signs new ‘Community Recovery Order’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker will sign a new executive order reflecting changes to the state’s operations as Illinois today moved into Phase 3 of the five-phase Restore Illinois reopen plan.

The new “Community Recovery Order” replaces the most recent Stay-At-Home executive order, and “reflects our new, more open reality,” Pritzker said during a daily COVID-19 press briefing.

The order will still require group gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people, as well as require continued social distancing and the use of face coverings in public. A previously-established ban on evictions, a moratorium on utility shutoffs and a ban on the repossession of vehicles will continue under the new order.

Marriages and notarizations will also continue to be offered remotely; mandated, in-person licensing and training requirements by the state are still suspended “to ensure workers can keep their professional credentials active.”

Despite the changes, Pritzker reiterated that the COVID-19 “journey is far from over.”

“The virus is still out there,” he said. “It is still very dangerous. But here’s what’s different: In MArch, we became the second state in the nation to put a Stay-At-Home order in effect in order to reduce the potential for the exponential spread…(of COVID-19). And over many weeks, we did just that.”

He said the state is now averaging “nearly 250 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care” units each day.

Daily, the state is averaging 40 fewer coronavirus-related deaths per day than two weeks ago — a 32 percent decrease.

Friday’s daily COVID-19 update will be the last daily update of its kind; Pritzker said after nearly 82 such press conferences, IDPH will continue to provide daily numbers but press conferences will be held on an as-needed basis.

Pritzker also responded to reporter questions about the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, as well as President Donald Trump’s response.

“I have a lot I’d like to say, but let me begin by saying that from the very moment that I announced my decision to run for governor, three-plus years ago, I said that this president was a racist, a misogynist, a homophobe and a xenophobe. I was right then and I’m right now,” he said. “His tweets, his reaction, his failure to address the racism that exists in America is stoking the flames in sometimes subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle ways is completely unacceptable. It’s reprehensible.

“I cannot imagine the rage and the fear of a Black American watching what happened to George Floyd, the threat that comes to every Black American — when they see in a video like that. We’re lucky that the video was ever taken because that is happening around America, probably every day.”

“And unfortunately, time and time again, even when these videos come out, even when so many of us have the feeling it’s time for a major change and we work toward that change — somehow, for Black America, it never comes. And that’s unacceptable. To me, the progress that should have been made has failed. So, we have so much that we need to accomplish in this country but especially we need to address the underlying racism that clearly exists…. And I want to send my condolences to the family of George Floyd, and also to every African American in this country.”