Governor signs bill package

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Friday was First Responder Day at the fair. Police, firefighters and EMTs all got in for free.

Beyond the fair, Governor Pritzker signed five bills and two executive orders geared towards their line of work.

These bills:

Expand the police memorial fund to allow scholarships for children and spouses of officers killed in the line of duty.

Waive a bachelors degree requirement for people applying to enter the state police academy.

Create a peer support program to focus on mental health and suicide prevention for all first responders.

Set up an electronic rape kit tracking system to better process assault evidence.

Reorganize the structure of state police divisions.

The governor said the new laws are apart of a plan to advance a more just Illinois.

“I have already signed several measures to better serve those who work in public safety. From strengthening Scott’s Law, which we did right here, to establishing a mental health curriculum for current and future police officers. And today I am proud to sign five more measures plus two executive orders,” Pritzker said.

The orders recognize divisions within the state police and create a task force to ensure proper forensics are used to solve crimes.