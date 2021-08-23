Governor seeks small business funds after Ford County flood falls short of FEMA threshold

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker is looking to help people in Ford County affected by recent flooding. This comes after he said the damage did not meet the threshold for a federal disaster declaration from FEMA.

Monday, the governor submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration seeking a disaster declaration. It would give financial assistance with low interest, long term loans to residents and businesses affected by the flash flooding on August 12.

While the damage did not meet the threshold for a FEMA federal disaster declaration, the state believes the threshold has been met for an SBA disaster declaration.