Governor releases adult-use marijuana sales for Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker’s administration has put out numbers after almost two weeks of adult use marijuana sales in the state.

As of this past Sunday, there have been almost $20-million in sales. That is almost half a million transactions in the first 12 days. The top sales day was New Year’s Day when it hit around $3.1 million.

Just how big are those numbers? To compare, the state of Nevada had 27.1 million in sales. Colorado had 14.7 million when it became legal there. Michigan had 6.5 million in its first month in December.