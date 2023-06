SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Governor Bruce Rauner’s official portrait was unveiled and hung in the Capitol Monday morning.

A high-resolution image of the portrait of former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner. Courtesy of the Office of the Capitol Architect

“It’s a wonderful honor,” Rauner said. “We’ve had many terrific public servants and to be with them for a long time into the future, it means a lot to me.”

The portrait is hung on the second floor of the Capitol. Rauner served one term as governor between 2015 and 2019.

