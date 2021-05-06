Governor proclaims May ‘Motorcycle Awareness Month’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It is getting warmer out, which means more people are out riding motorcycles. That is why the governor proclaimed May as “Motorcycle Awareness Month.”

He is joining forces with Illinois State Police and IDOT to remind you to watch out for those on two wheels. They are calling it the “Start Seeing Motorcycles” campaign.

Motorcyclists represent only 3 percent of total vehicle registrations in Illinois, but they account for 14 percent of traffic deaths. Last year, there were nearly 1,200 traffic deaths in Illinois Of those deaths, 153 were motorcyclists.