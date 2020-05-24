Guidelines released for businesses and workplaces to safely reopen during phase 3 of Restore Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker today released specific guidelines to allow businesses to reopen under the next phase of the Restore Illinois plan.

Governor Pritzker says all four regions of the state are on track to advance to Phase 3 of the plan in the coming days.

Allowing thousands of residents to return to work, and the reopening of businesses in the following industries: retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities and bars and restaurants for outdoor dining.

Guidelines as well as tool kits for businesses can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website, HERE.

This after a four-day session where lawmakers approved a new state budget.

Several things got approval from lawmakers including: