Governor Pritzker: Taxpayers in tornado-impacted counties given filing extension

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Communities hit by severe storms in December will have more time to file their taxes.

In a news release, officials say those in towns hit starting December 10, 2021 will have until May 16 to file their individual and business tax returns. “Residents who live or have a business in the impacted area won’t have to worry about incurring penalties and interest on their state or federal tax deadlines until May, giving them additional time to gather essential paperwork and get their affairs in order on the road to rebuild.”

The extended deadline comes after the governor established a disaster proclamation. The relief is available for those live or have a business in Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby counties.

“Impacted taxpayers also have until the May 16 deadline to make quarterly estimated income tax payments due on January 18 and April 18 without incurring penalties,” said officials. “Among other things, this means that individual taxpayers can defer making the fourth quarter estimated tax payment, normally due January 18, 2022, and instead include it with the 2021 return they file, on or before May 16.”

Additionally, officials said there will be no penalties assessed on the quarterly withholding income tax returns originally due on January 31 and May 2 if they are filed by May 16. There will also be no penalties on late payments of withholding income tax due between December 10 and December 26 as long as required payments were made by December 27, 2021.

Officials said taxpayers should write “Tornado-December 2021” at the top of their returns in red if you are filing via postal mail. You must notify the department via email if you are filing electronically. You can send an email to REV.DistasterRelief@Illinois.gov. You should give your full name, account number (if you are using your social security number, only include the last four digits), mailing address and an estimate of when you believe you can file or pay your taxes.