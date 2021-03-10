Governor Pritzker signs new education reform bill into law

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College in Champaign hosted Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus today.

They stopped by to talk about the Education and Workforce Equity Act that the Governor signed into law earlier this week.

The goal of the bill is to support low-income students and students of color from kindergarten all the way through college and into the workforce.

Leaders listed several things this bill will do. It will make college more affordable, and therefore, more accessible for everyone. It will address the shortage of educators and encourage hiring more teachers of color. The bill will also teach students a more inclusive American History that includes a more thorough study of Black history.

The bill will also increase scholarships and grants given to lower-income students. The money would pay for things like tuition, transportation to and from school or job, supplies for school or work, and childcare if its needed.

Parkland’s VP of Communications Stephanie Stuart said, “What we’re really looking for is continued access for students into higher education, for the door to be wide open. At community colleges, that’s close to our heart. We’re open-access institutions. We’re here to serve the communities that we’re seeded in all around the state. At Parkland, we open the door and we want to make sure that everyone in our community who wants education and training has that opportunity.”