SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed that June 15 is “Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Illinois,” which is also recognized annually as “World Elder Abuse Warning Day.”

“Every single person – no matter their age, gender, citizenship, sex, ability, race, or religion – deserves to feel safe and secure,” Pritzker said in a news release. “This World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, I call on all our residents to learn about the warning signs of elder abuse so they can do their part to keep our communities safe. Illinois is committed to ensuring our older residents are treated with the respect they deserve.”

In collaboration with the proclamation, the Illinois Department on Aging would like to remind the public that elder abuse can take many different forms, including financial exploitation, emotional abuse, passive neglect, physical abuse, willful deprivation, abandonment, confinement, sexual abuse and self-neglect.





Source: Illinois Department of Aging APS FY19 Annual Report

The department also explained that there are many different warning signs of abuse. For a full list of the signs and explanation for how to report suspected abuse, you can click the following link here.